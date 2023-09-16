Assam Ministers Hold Interactive Sessions with Artists of Jollywood Industry

A week after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed his cabinet ministers to hold discussions to explore ways to boost the Jollywood industry, education minister Ranoj Pegu, health minister Keshab Mahanta, and cultural affairs minister Bimal Borah held an interactive session with the fraternity of the Assamese film industry in Guwahati on Saturday.
The interactive session was held in Taj Vivanta where the cabinet ministers had a four-long hour dialogue with around 400 members of the Assamese film industry to explore and receive inputs from producers, directors, and artists for boosting the industry.
This comes after the chief minister, in view of the recent box office collection made the industry, directed a group of ministers to hold discussions with the artists of the state to explore ways to enhance the entertainment industry.
While addressing the media on September 8, the chief minister said, “In recent years, we have noticed that the Assamese film industry is making huge box office collections and gaining popularity among the masses. So, if this industry is given the right guidance, then it might produce positive results in the future.”