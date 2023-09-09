Assam Govt to Explore Ways to Enhance Jollywood Industry

In view of the recent box office collection made by the Assamese film industry, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that he has directed a group of ministers to hold discussions with the artists of the state to explore ways to enhance the entertainment industry.
While addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, the chief minister said, “In the recent years, we have noticed that the Assamese film industry is making huge box office collections and gaining popularity among the masses. So, if this industry is given right guidance, then it might produce positive results in the future.”
Keeping this in mind, CM Sarma informed that in the next few days, Minister Keshab Mahanta, Ranoj Pegu and Bimal Borah will hold discussions with the artists of the state to find ways to boost the industry.
It may be mentioned that recently Ravi Sarma’s 'Sri Raghupati' had made a huge box office collection with over Rs. 13 crore as on August 10.
With this, the public is looking forward to many such kinds of movies by the Assamese industry.