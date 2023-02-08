Assam MLA Accused of Kidnap & Physical Assault, FIR Lodged by Victim Girl

In a sensational incident, an MLA of the Assam Assembly has been accused of kidnapping and physically abusing a girl from Barpeta district.

The accused MLA has been identified as Ashraful Hussain.

As per a complaint file by the victim girl at the Dispur Police Station, a person named Ritul Hussain along with some of his friends had allegedly abducted her from Barpeta.

As per the girl’s version, Ritul was an aid of Ashraful Hussain. She was forcefully brought to the MLA hostel in the Assam Secretariat where she was physically and mentally abused for a long period of time.

She further alleged that she was forced to sign a marriage agreement.

In this regard, the victim has requested the chief minister of Assam and the police to take adequate action against the accused persons.

An investigation has been launched into the case by the Guwahati Police.