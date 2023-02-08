Pakistan: 30 Killed, 15 Injured in Road Accident at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 30 people were killed and 15 were injured when a passenger bus and a car plunged into a deep ravine after colliding with each other in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

Police said the passenger bus was heading to Rawalpindi from Gilgit when it collided head-on with the car coming from the opposite side in the Shitial area of the province.

The police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured and the bodies to the RHC Hospital. Police said the rescuers are facing problems in carrying out relief activities due to darkness at the accident site, the report stated.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid directed the administration and all relevant departments to evacuate the injured from the incident and provide them with all possible medical facilities.

The chief minister also issued directives to set up a special control room for better coordination and monitoring of emergency response.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the lives lost in the accident. He offered his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the deceased, the state-run radio Pakistan said.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide the injured with all available medical facilities.

President Arif Alvi has expressed grief over the deaths in the tragic incident and sympathised with the bereaved families, the report said.

Last month, at least 41 people were killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela.