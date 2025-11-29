Assam MLA Suspended Again for Disrupting Assembly Proceedings

Assam MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, whose suspension from the Assembly for the entire Winter Session was lifted on Friday, was suspended again on Saturday for disrupting House proceedings.

Ahmed, who has been suspended from the Congress, attempted to raise a Point of Order at the conclusion of the Question Hour.

When Speaker Biswajit Daimary asked him to specify under which rule he wished to raise the matter, Ahmed avoided giving a direct response and continued speaking. In response, the Speaker ordered his suspension for a brief period.

Earlier, Ahmed and Congress MLA Nurul Huda had been suspended for the entire ongoing Winter Session on Tuesday following recommendations from the Privilege Committee, which found them guilty of allegedly mistreating Deputy Speaker Numal Momin.

However, after interventions from leaders of all legislative parties, Speaker Daimary revoked their suspension at the end of Friday’s proceedings.

