AIUDF Walks Out of Assembly Over Non-Discussion of Land Patta Demands

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Friday walked out of the Assam Legislative Assembly in protest after the House declined to take up their demands related to land pattas for several marginalised communities.

During the session, AIUDF legislators raised multiple long-standing demands, including issuing land pattas to residents of char and chapori areas, granting land rights to minority communities, providing land titles to Jalah families, and ensuring tea garden workers receive land pattas similar to the benefits extended to other vulnerable groups.

Party members argued that these demands reflect urgent socio-economic concerns affecting lakhs of families across Assam.

They also pointed out that while pattas are being issued to tea garden communities, parallel demands from minorities and riverine populations continue to be sidelined.

When the Assembly did not initiate a discussion on these issues, AIUDF members staged a walkout, alleging deliberate neglect.

Ashraful Hussain Blasts Congress and BJP. Outside the House, AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain made a sharp critique of both the Congress and the ruling BJP.

“Congress talks about vote division, but they have never stood with the minorities,” Hussain said, accusing the party of long-term political abandonment. “Congress has betrayed minority communities, and we condemn their role.”

Hussain further demanded that the BJP-led government take immediate steps to provide land pattas to minority families. “The BJP should give us pattas,” he said.

