Assam: MoU Signed Between JJM & NHM to Provide Safe Water & Ensure Good Health

In a bid to establish the correlation between safe water and good health, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and National Health Mission (NHM), Assam on Tuesday.
The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati’s Khanapara.
Assam's Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta graced the occasion. Other officials of the NHM and health department were present at the meeting.
As JJM and NHM have a collective goal of ensuring good health for citizens, the ASHA workers under NHM will serve as catalysts, and collaborate with officials of JJM to disseminate information regarding safe water handling practices which will reduce the risk of waterborne diseases among rural residents.
The convergence of the JJM and NHM is aimed to establish the correlation between safe water and good health as it reduces waterborne diseases specifically children and reduce drop outs. Consumption of potable water keeps the body healthy and fulfils the need for required minerals within permissible limits, and is expected to help the rural population focus on more productive economic activities.