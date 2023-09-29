Swasthya Manthan-9: NHM Assam Conducts Review cum Workshop on Urban Health

Priya also flagged off two vehicles under the ‘Health Care on Wheels’ project launched jointly by Siemens Healthineers India and Jivika Healthcare today. The ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ project will deploy two specialized mobile vans in Boko and Nagarbera blocks of Kamrup Rural district in Assam. Each van will have trained medical staff including one MBBS doctor, two nurses, one healthcare assistant and one project coordinator. Its primary objective is to reach communities living in remote and hard-to-reach areas, with its service offerings of screening, early detection, appropriate referral and follow up for NCDs. The project will prioritize screening for three types of common cancers - Oral, breast and cervical cancer screening as well as conduct screening for hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, ophthalmology (eye) care, dental care and primary care.