Swasthya Manthan-9: NHM Assam Conducts Review cum Workshop on Urban Health

The National Health Mission, Assam organized Swasthya Manthan-9, a review cum orientation workshop on Friday at Assam Water Centre, Guwahati.
M S Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director – NHM, Assam, Pankaj Chamuah, OSD, NHM, Assam, State Programme Officials and District Health Teams along with Development partners were present in the meeting.
The one day review cum workshop was held with participants from all the districts. SDM&HO, Sectoral Medical Officers, Community Heath Officer, District Programme Managers, District Urban Health Coordinators, District Community Mobilizer, Project Engineer (Civil), Zonal Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Civil) were present in the meeting.
Further, a district wise review was held on the health performance of each district specially focusing on urban health, maternal and child health, ongoing Ayushman Bhav Campaign and strengthening of Inhouse laboratory in Assam. In the meeting, facility wise gaps identification and in accordance with that facility wise improvement plan were presented and discussed in detail. It is expected to determine any further course correction that may be required by the districts and any handholding required to improve the health indicators.
On the sidelines of the Swathya Manthan, M S Lakshmi Priya, MD NHM Assam also launched the “Guideline on Management of High Risk Pregnancy, Assam”. This guideline will surely help our Program Managers, Medical Officers, ANMs to deal with high risk pregnant women in a more confident and efficient manner.
Priya also flagged off two vehicles under the ‘Health Care on Wheels’ project launched jointly by Siemens Healthineers India and Jivika Healthcare today. The ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ project will deploy two specialized mobile vans in Boko and Nagarbera blocks of Kamrup Rural district in Assam. Each van will have trained medical staff including one MBBS doctor, two nurses, one healthcare assistant and one project coordinator. Its primary objective is to reach communities living in remote and hard-to-reach areas, with its service offerings of screening, early detection, appropriate referral and follow up for NCDs. The project will prioritize screening for three types of common cancers - Oral, breast and cervical cancer screening as well as conduct screening for hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, ophthalmology (eye) care, dental care and primary care.
In the review meet, the best performers from the State, District and Development Partners were also felicitated by the Mission Director – NHM, Assam for their dedication towards improving the health system in their respective districts.
It may be noted that Swasthya Manthan - 1 was held on June 8, 2022, Swasthya Manthan- 2 was held on August 2, 2022, Swasthya Manthan – 3 was held on September 27, 2022, Swasthya Manthan – 4 was held on October 31, 2022 , Swasthya Manthan – 5 was held on December 28, 2022, Swasthya Manthan – 6 was held on March 4, 2023, Swasthya Manthan – 7 was held on April 26, 2023 and Swasthya Manthan – 8 was held on June 3, 2023 under the initiative of M S Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director – National Health Mission Assam.