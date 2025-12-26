Assam Mountaineering Association to Host 35th Children Adventure Orientation Camp 2025

The Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) is set to organize its 35th Children Adventure Orientation Camp 2025 on December 27 and 28, 2025, at Gandhi Mandap, South Sarania, Ulubari, Guwahati.

The annual programme is designed for children aged 5 to 14 years and aims to instill discipline, leadership skills, teamwork, love for adventure, and an appreciation for nature, while promoting physical and mental fitness.

This year, over 80 children from across Assam are expected to participate in the camp, which combines practical training with engaging outdoor activities.

The orientation camp is a long-standing initiative by the AMA to encourage young minds to develop resilience, courage, and a spirit of exploration from an early age.

Through activities ranging from trekking and climbing exercises to team-building challenges, the camp emphasizes not only adventure sports but also the development of social and leadership qualities in children.

The two-day programme has become a notable platform in Assam for nurturing young adventurers and fostering a connection with the outdoors.

