Assam: Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Missing Person's Body in Brahmaputra River

Assam: Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Missing Person's Body in Brahmaputra River
The body of a person missing from Guwahati’s Boragaon locality under mysterious circumstances was found floating at the bank of the Brahmaputra River in Palashbari under the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Govinda Rajbongshi.

Earlier today, the body of the missing person wearing a black t-shirt was spotted at the Palashbari ghat and accordingly, the Palashbari police were notified of the incident.

Initially, the identity of the person was not ascertained by the police. Hours later, the family members of the deceased reached the spot and identified the body.

The family members also claimed that Govinda Rajbongshi had been missing since last February 02, 2024.

