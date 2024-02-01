Unidentified Girl's Body Found on Railway Tracks in Assam's Dhemaji

In a tragic incident, the body of an unidentified young girl's was recovered on the railway tracks in Assam's Dhemaji on Thursday, reports said.
Reportedly, the body was traced by the officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) while they were on regular patrolling early this morning at Sisiborgaon in Dhemaji.
The age of the deceased girl is stated to be around 17 years old, sources said. The RPF have also suspected that the girl was murdered and her body dumped in the rail tracts.
As per reports, the girl's body was found dumped covered with garbage on the rail track. Further, reports also said that her sandals and jacket were also recovered in a pit near her body.
Notably, till the filing of this report, the identity of the girl has not been known. The girl's body is currently kept besides the rail track by the RPF officials, reports said.