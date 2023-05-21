Assam: New Schools, Colleges to be Tracked Using GIS Technology

The Assam Government has stepped up measures to launch GIS mapping of all new colleges and schools across the state. In regard to this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a review meeting and directed all concerned to determine the location of new colleges and schools using GIS technology.
Under the GIS mapping, all schools and colleges of the state will be geotagged and mapped in a satellite map to monitor coverage of habitation and rationalisation of educational institutions.
Assam cabinet ministers including education minister Ranoj Pegu and other officials were present in the meeting.
Last year, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) launched GIS mapping of schools and examination centres to minimize travel distance for students.
What is Assam GIS?
Assam GIS portal is being developed by T&D Department with the help of NIC involving all concerned (ARSAC, AMTRON, NESAC and others) in the process of developing GIS solutions for various users in the Govt. sector at the state level. The main aim of the Project is to establish “Assam GIS” as a tool to represent resources (Natural as well as man-made) of Assam for location specific planning, decision-making and monitoring. The Project envisages establishment of Assam State Spatial Data Infrastructure for Multi-Layer GIS for planning and e-governance by taking advantage of existing & available data and ICT infrastructure resources at NIC HQ as well as State involving various stakeholders in Assam.