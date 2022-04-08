Assam: CM Sarma Reviews Progress of Model Schools in Tea Garden Areas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of seventeen districts of the state to review the progress for formal inauguration of academic year at the 97 newly established model schools in tea garden areas.

Underlining the government's commitment for providing better academic opportunities to the students of tea garden community, the Chief Minister asked the DCs to take immediate steps for ensuring availability of necessary teaching-learning aids including furniture for classrooms along with computers at the schools.

The Chief Minister also directed the DCs to conduct recruitment of Grade IV staff in each school from the respective tea gardens where the school has been set up.

Further asking the DCs to visit the new schools to oversee the admission process and other arrangements, Sarma instructed to complete the entire process in a time bound manner to facilitate formal inauguration in the first part of May.

He said, “The State Education Department will soon issue guidelines for constitution of School Management and Development Committees (SMDC) and following the instructions, the Deputy Commissioner will have to form the committees to run the management of the schools.”

He also asked the DCs and Inspector of Schools to take steps for opening of bank account of all the new model schools in the name of SMDCs within seven days. They were also asked to ensure electricity connection at all the schools immediately.