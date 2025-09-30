Assam Organization Demands Murder Investigation Into Zubeen’s Drowning in Singapore

The Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuba Parishad, Asom (Central Committee) has filed a complaint with the Dispur Police Station requesting a formal inquiry into the sudden death of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who drowned in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

As per the complaint, filed by organization president Sanjib Das, Garg's Singapore trip to attend the North East Festival was tainted with negligence and possible criminal failures. Shyamkanu Mahanta, organizer of the festival, is alleged to have sent Garg overseas, but had at first said that Garg had opted voluntarily to swim—a thing the organization calls contradictory and suspicious.

The complaint blames manager Siddharth Sharma for neglecting Garg's safety, such as appropriate medication and precaution against dangers, which eventually resulted in his drowning. Tarshem Mittal and singer Shekharjyoti Goswami are also charged with neglecting Garg's established health conditions and letting him swim.

The organization has also expressed worries about pre-incident activities, such as a suspected alcohol party the previous evening before Garg died, and calls for the investigation of all who were with Garg from Assam to Singapore. They have asked that a case of murder be registered against those who were reportedly behind the killing, implying that Garg's death was possibly not an accident.

Besides, the complaint demands examination of Garg's financial and intellectual property affairs, such as assets, copyrights, and pertinent rights, to ascertain whether any fraud took place.

Sanjib Das asked the authorities to arrest the accused at once and investigate thoroughly into the incident of Zubeen Garg's death.

