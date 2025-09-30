Garima Saikia, Family to Leave for Jorhat With Zubeen Garg’s Ashes Today

The ashes of Assam’s beloved musical icon Zubeen Garg will be taken to Jorhat on Tuesday. According to sources, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg and family members will leave for Jorhat this evening.

The Assam government has made all necessary arrangements for transporting the ashes and ensuring smooth proceedings.

Meanwhile, starting today, Zubeen Garg’s Kahilipara residence will fall into complete silence after days of mourning and massive gatherings of fans and well-wishers.

On the other hand, the coffin that carried Zubeen’s mortal remains from Singapore has been taken from his Kahilipara home to Jorhat, along with other belongings, under the supervision of the district administration.

The transition is being coordinated with full state support and security, as Jorhat prepares to receive the ashes of the legendary artist.

