Assam Police Arrest Man in Connection to Distorted Video of HM Amit Shah

The Assam Police in a statement said, "Based on the complaint regarding circulation of a distorted and motivated Tweet on the Union Home Minister, a case vide Panbazar ps case no. 93/24 u/s 153A/171G/505(1)(b) IPC r/w sec 66F IT Act was registered and during investigation one Reetam Singh (31 y) S/o Balwant Singh R/o Flat no: 3B, Prokash Enclave, House number 9, Harbala Path, Ulubari has been arrested today (29.04.24) and 2 mobile phones and 1 personal Laptop have been seized from his possession. Further investigation is being carried out."