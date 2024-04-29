Assam Police Arrest Man in Connection to Distorted Video of HM Amit Shah

The Assam Police on Monday reportedly arrested a person in connection to the circulation of a distorted video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The arrested person has been identified as Reetam Singh (31), reports added.
Reportedly, a complaint was filed by an individual identified as Dipak Kr Das at the Panbazar Police Station under case no. 93/24 u/s 153A/171G/505(1)(b) IPC r/w sec 66F IT Act after which investigations were lodged into the incident.
Upon investigation, the Assam Police arrested Reetam Singh, son of Balwant Singh and a resident of Guwahati’s Ulubari area. The police seized two mobile phones and a personal laptop from his possession.
The Assam Police in a statement said, "Based on the complaint regarding circulation of a distorted and motivated Tweet on the Union Home Minister, a case vide Panbazar ps case no. 93/24 u/s 153A/171G/505(1)(b) IPC r/w sec 66F IT Act was registered and during investigation one Reetam Singh (31 y) S/o Balwant Singh R/o Flat no: 3B, Prokash Enclave, House number 9, Harbala Path, Ulubari has been arrested today (29.04.24) and 2 mobile phones and 1 personal Laptop have been seized from his possession. Further investigation is being carried out."
Informing this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on platform ‘X’, “Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah.”