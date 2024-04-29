Lok Sabha Polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Assam Today

3. On 29th April, 2024 from 1 PM onwards all ASTC and Private City buses to be regulated from LGBI Airport towards Machkhowa via NH-17, DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), A.K Dev (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali) and AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover).

4. In the stretch from Birubari Tiniali, near Aarya Nagar Flyover to Lalganesh Tiniali at AK Azad Road vehicular traffic in this stretch will not be allowed to ply from 2 PM onwards.

5. This restriction will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like Fire Tenders, Ambulances, Life Saving Drugs, Vehicles carrying Oxygen Cylinders and School Buses etc.