Assam Police Commando Force Passes Out; Amit Shah Commends Their Dedication

He further said, "The Assam Police commando force will have to be on high-alert all the time. Since 2021, as many as 11 insurgent groups have laid down their arms. The tribal belts of Assam have been turned into vibrant lands where only peace presides. There is a new chapter of peace and prosperity added to Assam's glittering story. Excepting only four districts in Assam, AFSPA has been repelled from all other districts of the state."