Assam Police Commando Force Passes Out; Amit Shah Commends Their Dedication
Assam Police has a history of going up against all odds, proclaimed Union home minister Amit Shah at the passing out parade of newly appointed commandoes of Assam Police at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium on Saturday. Shah congratulated the new inductees of the state police's first batch of commando force.
Addressing the gathering at the event, he said that the commando force will add new steel to Assam Police. Shah said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, and likewise in the Northeast and Maoist-infested states, incidents of violence have come down by 73 per cent. This is a huge win for us. In the last five years, Assam has witnessed multifaceted development. Many insurgent groups have laid down arms and joined the mainstream."
Meanwhile, the open border with Myanmar will be sealed soon, assured the home minister during his speech. "The border pact with Myanmar will again come up for discussion," said Amit Shah.
He further informed that a total of 13,560 narcotics smugglers have been arrested and drugs worth several hundred crores have been seized. "The Assam government has also fulfilled its promise of creating 1 lakh jobs, for which I congratulate chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," added Shah.
Also speaking on the occasion, Assam CM Himanta Biswa commended the process of recruitment of 1 lakh youths saying that the entire task was done transparently. "For the first time, we took measures for such training. Assam Police is the beacon of courage, sacrifice and dedication. They have come up against several challenges, however, have always come up trumps," he said while speaking on the commando force.
He further said, "The Assam Police commando force will have to be on high-alert all the time. Since 2021, as many as 11 insurgent groups have laid down their arms. The tribal belts of Assam have been turned into vibrant lands where only peace presides. There is a new chapter of peace and prosperity added to Assam's glittering story. Excepting only four districts in Assam, AFSPA has been repelled from all other districts of the state."
"We have received constant advice and support from the home minister in building a crime-free Assam. Crimes against women has come down sharply. We have plans to completely revamp the 102 helpline service in the state. We have also taken up the 'Assam Police Connect' project. When completed, these reforms will make Assam Police shine in the country," added the Assam CM.
It may be noted that as many as 2,551 fresh trainees, part of the first batch, were sworn into five battalions of the special Assam Police commando force at the passing out parade held in Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium.
Apart from Amit Shah and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event was also attended by Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh.