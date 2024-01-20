"Country Will Be Free from Naxalism in Next 3 Yrs": Amit Shah at SSB's 60th Raising Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the country will be free from the menace of Naxalism in the next three years.
While addressing a gathering on the 60th Raising day of Sashastra Seema Bal in Assam's Tezpur on Saturday, Amit Shah appreciated the role of SSB along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) in reducing the naxal effect in the country.
He said that among all the central armed police forces, SSB plays “a unique role in minutely integrating culture, history, topography and language” and bringing people in border areas closer to the rest of the country.
Shah said, "I believe that in the next three years under Prime Minister Naredra Modi's leadership, the country will completely get rid of the problem of Naxalism."
"Along with protecting the border of friendly countries of Nepal and Bhutan, the SSB has fought against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. I have heard of your bravery whenever I have gone on review of Naxal operations in these areas," Shah added.
Further, the Union Home Minister stressed on the role of the SSB in eliminating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He also highlighted that teh SSB IS not only guarding the international borders but also playing a very important role in preserving the culture and heritage of the bordering areas of the country.
Amit Shah said that the government has released a postal stamp to mark the occasion of the 60th Raising Day of SSB.
"Today on the occasion of the 60th Raising Day of Sashatra Seema Bal, the Government of India also released a postal stamp. It will keep the SSB's devotion to duty alive in front of the people of the country forever," he said.
Shah said that the central government has taken several steps for the welfare of all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other organizations.
Highlighting the efforts made by the Modi government, Mr. Shah mentioned that 1.75 lahks new recruitment has been made in the last nine years in the Central Armed Police Forces. He said that the recent amendment to the three bills would ensure speedy justice.