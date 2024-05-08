Assam Police Commando Jawan Robbed After Being Drugged on Train Journey

In a shocking incident, a commando jawan of the Assam Police, Mridul Boro, fell victim to a robbery while boarding a train from Dibrugarh to Guwahati. The unidentified miscreant, who remains at large, reportedly drugged Boro with sedative pills mixed in tea, rendering him unconscious before robbing him of all his belongings.
Hailing from Bejeni village in Sonapur under Kamrup Metro District, Mridul Boro recounted his harrowing experience to Pratidin Time. According to Boro, he boarded the general coach of the Rajendra Nagar Terminal Weekly Express last Monday morning, only to find it nearly deserted. Engaging in conversation with a fellow passenger who claimed to be headed to Chaparmukh, Boro accepted tea offered by the stranger.
Shortly after consuming the tea, Boro began to feel unwell and soon lost consciousness. When he regained awareness, he found himself at Katihar railway station in Bihar, having been robbed of his mobile phone, cash, and official documents. Despite his ordeal, Boro managed to reach Kamakhya railway station aboard the Kamakhya Capital Express last night.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, the victim Commando jawan said, “Last Monday morning, I boarded the general coach of the Rajendra Nagar Terminal Weekly Express with a general ticket from Dibrugarh to Guwahati. The train was unusually empty when I entered. After a while, a man appeared and took the seat beside me. He commented on the train's emptiness and engaged me in conversation, asking about my destination. I mentioned Guwahati, to which he replied that he was headed to Chaparmukh. As the train departed and we reached Tinsukia, the man offered me a cup of tea. Without suspicion, I accepted the tea and drank it. It wasn't until around 10 minutes later that I started feeling unwell, overwhelmed by drowsiness and losing my ability to see clearly. The next thing I knew, I had completely lost consciousness, and a whole night had passed. When I finally regained consciousness, I found myself at Katihar railway station in Bihar. To my horror, all of my belongings, including my mobile phone and cash, had been stolen. Despite the theft, my purse remained in my bag. Moreover, the official documents I had with me were also missing. It was a disorienting experience. I eventually reached Kamakhya railway station aboard the Kamakhya Capital Express last night, but the shock and trauma of the incident still weigh heavily on me.”
The incident underscores the vulnerability of passengers to criminal elements on trains and highlights the need for increased vigilance and security measures to ensure the safety of travelers, especially those in uniform serving the nation. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with efforts underway to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen items.