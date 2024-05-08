Assam Police Commando Jawan Robbed After Being Drugged on Train Journey

Speaking to Pratidin Time, the victim Commando jawan said, “Last Monday morning, I boarded the general coach of the Rajendra Nagar Terminal Weekly Express with a general ticket from Dibrugarh to Guwahati. The train was unusually empty when I entered. After a while, a man appeared and took the seat beside me. He commented on the train's emptiness and engaged me in conversation, asking about my destination. I mentioned Guwahati, to which he replied that he was headed to Chaparmukh. As the train departed and we reached Tinsukia, the man offered me a cup of tea. Without suspicion, I accepted the tea and drank it. It wasn't until around 10 minutes later that I started feeling unwell, overwhelmed by drowsiness and losing my ability to see clearly. The next thing I knew, I had completely lost consciousness, and a whole night had passed. When I finally regained consciousness, I found myself at Katihar railway station in Bihar. To my horror, all of my belongings, including my mobile phone and cash, had been stolen. Despite the theft, my purse remained in my bag. Moreover, the official documents I had with me were also missing. It was a disorienting experience. I eventually reached Kamakhya railway station aboard the Kamakhya Capital Express last night, but the shock and trauma of the incident still weigh heavily on me.”