Woman Attacked and Robbed by Unidentified Miscreants in Guwahati City

The incident was reported near Ulubari flyover in Guwahati city.
In a bizarre incident, a woman roadside pedestrian was attacked and robbed by unidentified miscreants in the afternoon hours on Sunday.

The miscreants attacked her viciously, leaving her comatose on the road. According to sources, they also took her mobile phone, cash, and other valuables.

Following the incident, a team of Paltan Bazar police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The victim woman was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for better medication.

