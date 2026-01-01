Assam Police Conduct Strict Anti-Drunk Driving Checks Across Guwahati on New Year’s Eve

The Assam Police, in coordination with the Transport Department, conducted an intensive checking drive against drunk driving on the night of December 31 across several locations in Guwahati.

As part of the operation, every vehicle was stopped and drivers were subjected to breath analyser tests. Several drunk drivers were penalised, and their driving licences were seized for violating traffic rules. Officials said a strict “No Compromise” policy was followed during the drive.

While action was taken against offenders, the police also encouraged responsible behaviour. Drivers found sober were greeted with red roses and chocolates and extended New Year wishes by the Assam Police.

Amid their duty, traffic police personnel marked the arrival of the New Year by cutting a cake at exactly midnight at the ABC Point.

Officials informed that a month-long Road Safety Month has begun from January 1, during which regular checking and awareness drives will be carried out to ensure safer roads. Senior officers from the Transport Department, Traffic Police, and Assam Police supervised the operations at various points across the city.

The Transport Department noted a significant reduction in road accidents compared to previous years and appealed to motorists to strictly follow traffic and road safety rules for their own safety and that of others.

