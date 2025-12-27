Assam Police to Host 5-Day Exhibition on Naveen Nyaya Sanhita in Guwahati

The Assam Police will host a five-day state-level exhibition on the newly adopted Naveen Nyaya Sanhita from 29th December 2025 to 2nd January 2026 at the New Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

The exhibition aims to educate the public on the key features and reforms of the new justice codes.

The event will be inaugurated on 29th December by Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with senior officials of the Assam Police.

The exhibition will feature immersive displays, live skits, and an interactive Q&A zone, highlighting the reforms under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Key highlights include mandatory forensic investigations, integration of technology in investigations, and new provisions addressing crimes against women and children.

A special cybercrime awareness centre will also be set up, allowing citizens to report cyber crimes live, reflecting the rising need for awareness and prevention of online offences.

Open to citizens from all walks of life, the exhibition aims to promote understanding of how the Nyaya Sanhitas ensure speedy justice, transparency, and accountability.

