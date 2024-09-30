Guwahati News

Assam Police Conducts Raid at Dulal Bora's Office, Residence

In a coordinated effort, Sonari and Dispur police executed a search operation at the media outled owned by Dulal Bora in Guwahati on Monday.

The operation involved a three-member team from Sonari police station and a four-member team from Dispur police station.

Following the office raid, police officials proceeded to search the residence of RTI exploiter Dulal Bora in Rukmini Gaon as part of an ongoing investigation into his activities and affiliations.

During the raid at his residence, authorities focused on Bora's office, uncovering and seizing numerous incriminating documents crucial to the investigation.

Police are currently conducting the ongoing raid at Dulal Bora's residence, with the operation still underway.

Notably, Dulal Bora was remanded to five days of police custody after his arrest in connection with the suicide of BJP leader Devojit Hazarika from Sonari. He is also accused of misusing the RTI Act for personal gain.

Bora, who had been at large following these allegations, was arrested by the Delhi police on September 25.

RTI Exploiter Dulal Bora Remanded to Five-Day Police Custody
