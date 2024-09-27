RTI Exploiter Dulal Bora Remanded to Five-Day Police Custody

Controversial RTI activist Dulal Bora has been remanded to five days of police custody following his arrest in connection with the suicide of BJP leader Devojit Hazarika from Sonari.
Bora, whose name was mentioned in the deceased's suicide note, was produced before the Charaideo District Sessions & Judge's Court today, where police sought a seven-day custody, ultimately receiving five days.
Bora, who has been accused of blackmailing several individuals through his RTI activism, was initially arrested in Delhi. He was brought to Guwahati on Thursday night under a transit remand and flown to Assam on IndiGo flight 2095 amidst tight security.
A large team of Charaideo police then transported him directly from Guwahati to Sonari, where he was taken to the Sonari Police Station for further questioning.