Assam Police Constable Dies Of Poor Health Amid Parade Practice For Independence Day

A constable of Assam Police succumbed to death in the middle of a parade session in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Friday.
According to sources, the deceased constable identified as Kukil Dutta was a resident of Assam's Lakhimpur.
He was posted in Tezpur under Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO).
Sources indicate that Dutta was feeling not so healthy during the practice session for the approaching Independence Day celebration at the Khanapara parade ground. However, he had to join the practice under alleged pressure.
Later, when he was rushed to the hospital, the health authorities declared him brought dead.
The mortal remains of Dutta were exhumed on Saturday morning at his residence in Lakhimpur.