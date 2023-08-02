Assam: 2 Members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal Detained as Police Steps Up Search Ops

Hours after the Darrang Police registered a case against the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, two members of the organization were detained, reports said on Wednesday.
As per sources, the detained persons have been identified as Bijoy Ghosh and Gopal Boro.
Bijoy Ghosh was nabbed by the police from his residence in Mangaldoi. Gopal Boro is a resident of Udalguri’s Dimakuchi.
Meanwhile, the police have launched extensive manhunt to nab other members of the organization who are currently on the run.
Notably, the Darrang Police had registered a case on Tuesday after a video circulated on social media showing members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal allegedly undergoing arms training, including handling small guns at a school in Mangaldai.
The video allegedly showed around 350 young men receiving training on handling arms, including small guns. The participants were trained in martial arts, weapons, survival skills, quick thinking, politics and Vedic rituals. The trainees were aged between 18 and 30.
The events have sparked debates and concerns regarding the use of firearms during training and public gatherings. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and adherence to regulations.