Assam Police Fails to Adhere to Legal Procedures During Arrests; Gauhati HC Expresses Concern

The Gauhati High Court has expressed concern over the Assam Police's failure to follow legal procedures while arresting accused persons.

Issuing special directives, Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita’s bench emphasized that during an arrest, the accused must be informed about the reason for the arrest and the nature of the offense.

The court has instructed that a copy of the directive be sent to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP). Additionally, a copy is to be forwarded to the Director of the Judicial Academy.

Notably, the directive comes in response to an incident in Mangaldai, where the police violated constitutional provisions while arresting an individual. As a result, the court had to grant bail to the accused, prompting the issuance of these instructions.

