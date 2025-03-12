USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque Re-arrested in Dhekiajuli Case

University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque has been re-arrested in connection with a case registered at the Dhekiajuli police station.

According to reports, Hoque will be taken into police custody again on Thursday and subsequently produced before the Tezpur court.

Notably, earlier in the day, the Gauhati High Court granted a stay on his arrest in two other cases lodged at the Barpeta and Kokrajhar police stations. On Tuesday, he had also secured a stay order in another case registered at the Gossaigaon police station.

