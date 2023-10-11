Assam Police Felicitates Lovlina Borgohain, Confers DGP’s Commendation Medal

Ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain was felicitated by the Assam Police and awarded the Assam DGP’s Commendation Medal on Wednesday.
The Assam Police felicitated the world champion for winning a silver medal at the recently concluded 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou.
The felicitation ceremony was held at the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati. She also gifted a signed pair of boxing gloves to the police force.
Taking to platform X, the Assam Police wrote, “Assam Police felicitated Asian Games medalist, our own Dy SP Lovlina Borgohain at Police Hq Guwahati on grand success at 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou. She has also been awarded Assam DGP Commendation Medal. She also presented a signed pair of boxing gloves to us.”
Meanwhile, the Assam Olympic Association has decided to award Lovlina Borgohain with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 each to all other participants of the Asian Games. The association will also award Rs 20,000 to the coach.
It may be noted that, seven athletes namely Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa, Amlan Borgohain, Ashmita Chaliha, A. Priya Devi, Shivangi Sharma and Uma Chetry had represented Assam in the Asian Games.
According to information, the Assam Olympic Association will felicitate all the players who participated in the tournament at the Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati. The Chief Guest of the occasion will be Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.