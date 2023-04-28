Assam Police Foils Suicide Bid By Man in Guwahati

The Assam Police rescued a man who allegedly attempted suicide on Friday. Reportedly, the man tried to jump into the River Brahmaputra from the New Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati. However, the man was rescued after relentless efforts of the locals and the police. The rescued person has been identified as Zakir Hussain, a resident of Hajo.
As per reports, a police constable named Lankeshwar Kalita risked his life and rescued Zakir.
Speaking on the incident, Kalita said, “We reached the spot as soon as we received information that a person was attempting suicide at the New Saraighat Bridge. When we reached the spot, we saw that the man was about to jump off the bridge. A lot of people had already gathered there but no one was willing to save his life. Then, I decided to call the emergency boat services. When they reached the spot, I gathered courage and went up the railing and after continuous efforts, fortunately saved him.”
However, the motive of Zakir taking the extreme step is not ascertained yet.
This is not the first incident of suicide attempt from the bridge. In October last year, a man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the River Brahmaputra. Fortunately, locals were able to rescue him from the river in the nick of time. The man, whose identity was unknown, jumped off Saraighat Bridge.