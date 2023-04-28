Assam Police Foils Suicide Bid By Man in Guwahati

As per reports, a police constable named Lankeshwar Kalita risked his life and rescued Zakir.

Speaking on the incident, Kalita said, “We reached the spot as soon as we received information that a person was attempting suicide at the New Saraighat Bridge. When we reached the spot, we saw that the man was about to jump off the bridge. A lot of people had already gathered there but no one was willing to save his life. Then, I decided to call the emergency boat services. When they reached the spot, I gathered courage and went up the railing and after continuous efforts, fortunately saved him.”

However, the motive of Zakir taking the extreme step is not ascertained yet.