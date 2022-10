A man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into River Brahmaputra on Tuesday afternoon.

Fortunately, locals were able to rescue him from the river in the nick of time. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the man jumped off Saraighat Bridge today afternoon, the north bank of River Brahmaputra.

The motive of him taking the extreme step is not known yet.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.