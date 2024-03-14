Assam Police Impersonators Execute Daring Heist in Guwahati, Leaving Residents Stunned

In a shocking turn of events last Monday afternoon, a brazen heist orchestrated by a trio of criminals using the guise of Assam police officers sent shockwaves through the magazine locality of the city. Debojit Sharma, a local resident, found himself at the epicenter of the crime, as his residence became the target of the nefarious operation.
The perpetrators, donning convincing Assam police uniforms, initially gained entry into Sharma's premises under the pretext of official business. Posing as officers from the Noonmati police station, they proceeded to intimidate Sharma by falsely asserting the existence of a warrant for his arrest, instilling fear within him.
Recalling the harrowing encounter, Sharma on Thursday recounted, "Around 3 p.m., three individuals clad in police attire arrived at my doorstep, questioning my presence. Despite my wife's consent, I found myself face-to-face with the impostors who claimed a non-bailable warrant was issued in my name. They alleged my involvement as a guarantor for one Ashok Mushahary from Barama town, who had defaulted on EMI payments for a car purchase, citing my voter registration card as 'proof.'"
Desperate pleas from Sharma, who cited recent medical treatment for his leg impairments, fell on deaf ears as the criminals resorted to verbal threats to coerce compliance. Subsequently, they made off with a substantial sum of cash from Sharma's residence before their deception could be uncovered.
The audacious robbery has prompted widespread concern regarding the safety and security of urban residents, prompting swift action from authorities.
Meanwhile, a thorough investigation has been launched by the Noonmati police after an FIR was lodged by the victim to apprehend the perpetrators.
In light of this alarming incident, residents are urged to exercise vigilance and report any suspicious activities promptly to law enforcement agencies. The event underscores the critical need for robust security measures and community cooperation in combating crime and safeguarding the well-being of all citizens.