Father Turns Kidnapper: Guwahati Police Rescue Minor; Captor On The Run

The child, identified as Safiqul Islam, had been abducted by his father, Sarifuddin Ahmed, on Tuesday and was reportedly concealed in a house in Noonmati.
In a bizarre turn of events, Guwahati city police rescued a minor boy from the sinister clutches of an unlikely captor - his own father. The incident was reported from North Guwahati on Wednesday night. 

The child, identified as Safiqul Islam, had been abducted by his father, Sarifuddin Ahmed, on Tuesday and was reportedly concealed in a house in Noonmati. 

Fuelling the nightmare further, Ahmed also made a brazen call to his wife, demanding a ransom of 1.5 lakh rupees under threat of harm to their son. 

Distraught, the mother lodged a complaint at the local police station, prompting a rescue operation. Utilizing tracking technology, the police were able to successfully locate the abducted child via Ahmed's mobile phone. 

Despite the child's rescue, Ahmed however managed to evade capture, fleeing the scene before the police arrived. 

Efforts are currently underway to locate and apprehend him as he remains at large.

