Assam: Police Intercept Vehicle Escorting Stolen Cattle, 4 Apprehended

Acting on a tip-off, the Jorabat police intercepted a car with Reg.No.AS 02AL 5089, as well as the driver and his other associates, at the Jorabat link road, where they are accused of escorting the cattle-loaded truck.
During interrogation the driver and helper of the vehicles stated that they were escorting a cattle loaded truck bearing Reg. No. AS 02 CC 8143 and which was coming behind them.
In search of the cattle-laden truck, the police team discovered the vehicle bearing registration number AS02 CC 8143 abandoned on Jorabat Link Road near the RP Hotel.
The vehicle checked in presence witness and recovered total 20 numbers of live cattle. The driver of the cattle loaded vehicle managed to escape the scene.
“The driver and helper of the intercepted escorting vehicle stated that they brought the loaded cattle from Nagaon but they could not produce any valid permit documents of competent authority in support of loaded cattle. It is suspected that the cattle were stolen as well as carried illegally in the vehicle Reg.No. AS 02 CC 8143 by the driver,” the police said in a statement.
The vehicle bearing Reg.No.AS 02 CC 8143, loaded with 20 live cattle, and the escorting vehicle bearing Reg.No. AS02AL 5089, along with other articles, were then seized in the presence of independent witnesses, and the driver and his associates inside the escorting vehicle were apprehended.
During the police inspection, it was discovered that there was insufficient capacity to transport such a large number of live cattle and it is presumed that the cattle are carried inhumanely in the vehicle.
Meanwhile, the apprehended persons along with seized escorting vehicle and seized cattle loaded vehicle brought to Jorabat police outpost.
The apprehended persons were identified as Noor Mohammad (24) the driver, Riaz Uddin (32) the helper, Faridul Islam (23) and Noor Hussain (33) the other two associates.