Assam: 4 Lynched By Mob On Suspicions Of Cattle Theft In Nalbari

As many as four people were left fighting for their lives after they were lynched by a mob on suspicions of cattle theft in Assam's Nalbari early on Tuesday morning.
Initial inputs suggested that the angry mob were suspicious of the four smuggling cattle after several incidents of cattle thefts took place in the region.
Taking matters into their own hands, the mob violently assaulted the four leaving them grievously injured and in a state of shock when the police found them.
Not stopping at that, the mob went on to torch a Maruti Swift Dzire vehicle reportedly belonging to the victims. The incident took place at Dokoha village which is located in the Barbhag subdivision of the Nalbari district in Assam.
Meanwhile, after local police recovered the victims, they were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati where they are admitted and undergoing treatment.
While one of the victims was a resident of Katpuha village in Barbhag, the other three are residents of Raimadha village, also located in the Barbhag subdivision.
Further details are awaited.