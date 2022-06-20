Guwahati News

Assam Police IPS Mainul Islam Mondal Appointed As DIG MPC

IPS Mondal was earlier appointed as the Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Assam Police headquarters, according to an official order.
The home department of the government of Assam on Monday informed that IPS Mainul Islam Mondal has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (MPC) in Ulubari in Guwahati.

The order numbered HMA.4/2020/145, dated June 20 said that the appointment was made against existing vacancy and it came into effect from June 10.

It read, “No.HMA.4/2020/145: In the interest of public service, Shri Mainul Islam Mondal, IPS (SPS-2005), Deputy Inspector General of Police, currently attached to Assam Police Headquarters is posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati against existing vacancy with effect from 10/06/2022.”

