ECI Delists 111 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday delisted as many as 111 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) from its register.

According to a notification from the ECI, the decision was taken due to non-compliance of its earlier directions.

The note read, “As a follow up to the 25th May, 2022 decision to delete the 87 non-existent RUPPs, in the second phase of the current exercise, the Commission today decided to delete 111 additional RUPPs from the register.”

Explaining further, the ECI said, “These 111 RUPPs, whose address of communication, was statutorily required as registration requirement under section 29A(4); any change in address was required to be communicated to the ECI under section 29A(9), which they have not complied with.”

“CEOs have reported that these RUPPs either have been found to be non-existent on verification or the letters issued by them, in pursuance to the Commission's order dated 25.05.2022 have returned undelivered by the postal department,” it added.

However, the commission informed that the parties aggrieved by the decision will be able to approach the concerned chief electoral officer or the election commission within 30 days from the issuance of the order.

They will have to produce evidence of existence and other legal documents, the note said.

It read, “Commission further decided that any party aggrieved from this, may approach the concerned Chief Electoral Officer/ Election Commission within 30 days of the issue of this order along with all evidences of existence, other legal and regulatory compliances including year wise annual audited accounts, contribution report, expenditure report, updation of office bearers including authorised signatories for financial transactions including bank account.”