Assam Police Nab Railways BRMGSS Head Over Alleged Recruitment Fraud

A major recruitment scam has come to light in Assam, with allegations that lakhs of rupees were extorted from job seekers under the guise of offering employment in the Indian Railways.

According to reports, the accused collected between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh from each applicant, promising them jobs in the railways. The alleged racket is linked to the Bharatiya Railways Mall Godam Shramik Sangh (BRMGSS), an organisation operating within the goods warehouse segment of the railways.

The prime accused has been identified as Dhan Kumar Deka, the NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway) Zonal In-Charge of BRMGSS.

Police sources said Deka, along with four other officials, was named in a formal complaint lodged at Noonmati Police Station.

Following the complaint, Noonmati police apprehended Dhan Kumar Deka in connection with the case.