Assam Police Nabs Drug Peddler in Guwahati

Continuing the war against drugs, Assam Police arrested a drug peddler in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district on Thursday.

The drug smuggler has been identified as Vikas Chetri.

The Central Special Operations Group (SOG) caught Vikas red-handed while he was consuming drugs at Paltan Bazar Rail Gate No.2.

They seized 29 containers filled with Heroin and cash from his possession.

Meanwhile, one more accused involved with Vikas fled from the scene.

Vikas Chetri is currently under custody for further interrogation.

Earlier in July, a drug peddler was arrested along with his wife in Dibrugarh. Police seized 44 grams of brown sugar along with 90 small containers containing heroin, weighing around 15 grams.