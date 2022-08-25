Direct Recruitment Exam: Gauhati HC Hears Writ Petition on Internet Suspension

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday heard the writ petition filed against the decision to suspend internet during the direct recruitment examination held across 25 districts of Assam.

The court held a lengthy hearing on the petition filed. However, it could not be completed.

The court has adjourned the hearing for August 26.

Earlier on August 24, a written petition was filed against internet suspension during direct recruitment exam by Raju Prakash Sarma at the Gauhati High Court.

It was filed following the state government’s decision to suspend internet for four hours on August 21 during the Grade IV direct recruitment examination in 25 districts.

Due to the suspension, there have been reports of business establishments suffering losses as well as inconvenience for commuters and citizens alike.