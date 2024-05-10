Assam Police Pays Tribute To Jawan Deceased In Chhattisgarh On Poll Duty

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Manoj Gogoi reached the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati in the wee hours of Friday. The policeman was on election duty in Chhattisgarh where he passed away.
Manoj Gogoi, aged 38, was a part of the 5th Assam Police Battalion and had been deployed for election duty in Chhattisgarh where he reportedly contracted Malaria which ultimately caused his demise.
At the headquarters of the Assam Police, tribute was paid to the deceased jawan in a ceremony.
According to the information received, Gogoi had been deployed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar in the first phase, Mahasamund in the second phase and Surguja in the third phase.
On May 4, he suddenly fell ill after which he was admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital in Surguja district's Ambikapur. However, Gogoi breathed his last at 7:55 pm May 8.
According to Assam Police, the deceased jawan had imparted his duties with utmost dedication for over 13 years. He had enrolled into the service on August 2, 2010.
Born on July 15, 1986 in Golaghat district's Sarupathar, Manoj Gogoi has left behind a wife, and four children. His body was taken from the Assam Police headquarters to his residence in Naojan village last night, reports stated.