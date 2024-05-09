Assam Police Mourns Loss of Lance Corporal Monoj Gogoi in Chhattisgarh

The Assam Police community is deeply grieved by the sudden and tragic passing of Lance Corporal Monoj Gogoi from 5th APBn, Sontila, who succumbed to cerebral Malaria with Septic shock on May 8, 2024. A dedicated and committed member of the force for over 13 years, Gogoi's untimely demise has left a profound void.
Born on July 15, 1986, in Vill: Naojan, P.O: Nagojan, P.S: Surupathar, Golaghat District, Assam, Gogoi leaves behind his grieving wife, Ajanta Gogoi, and four children, comprising two sons and two daughters.
Joining the Assam Police on August 2, 2010, Gogoi served with valor and dedication throughout his illustrious career. His recent deployment for Election Duty in Chhattisgarh saw him selflessly serving in Bastar district for the 1st phase, Mahasmund for the 2nd phase, and Sarguja for the 3rd phase.
Tragically, Gogoi fell ill on May 4, 2024, while on duty and was admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital in Ambikapur, Sarguja. Despite exhaustive efforts to save him, his condition deteriorated, leading to his demise at Krishna Sagar Hospital in Raipur, where he breathed his last at 7:55 p.m. on May 8, 2024.
In accordance with the family's wishes, Gogoi's final rites will be conducted in his hometown. Arrangements have been meticulously made, and his mortal remains will arrive at Guwahati at 11 p.m. tonight (09.05.24), where the DGP, senior officers, and other members of the Assam Police will pay their respects, with a special Salami (salute) organized for their fallen comrade. Subsequently, the body will be conveyed to Golaghat for the final rites.
The Assam Police extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Monoj Gogoi and stands in unwavering solidarity during this difficult period.