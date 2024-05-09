Assam Police Mourns Loss of Lance Corporal Monoj Gogoi in Chhattisgarh

In accordance with the family's wishes, Gogoi's final rites will be conducted in his hometown. Arrangements have been meticulously made, and his mortal remains will arrive at Guwahati at 11 p.m. tonight (09.05.24), where the DGP, senior officers, and other members of the Assam Police will pay their respects, with a special Salami (salute) organized for their fallen comrade. Subsequently, the body will be conveyed to Golaghat for the final rites.