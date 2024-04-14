Assam Police Personnel Assaulted on Duty Following Verbal Altercation in Guwahati

In a disturbing incident unfolding in Guwahati's Ganeshguri locality, an Assam police personnel was assaulted during the late hours of Saturday night after a heated verbal exchange. The exact trigger for the altercation remains unclear, adding complexity to the unfolding situation.
According to reports, one of the individuals involved in the scuffle alleged that the police personnel had previously threatened him and his companion, leading to tensions escalating to physical violence. In a shocking video footage captured by a woman, two youths were observed punching the uniformed police official, who was diligently performing his duties at the time of the assault.
The video, subsequently shared on Facebook, garnered attention as it tagged key authorities including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Pijush Hazarika, Director General of Police GP Singh, and Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah.
The dissemination of the video underscores the gravity of the incident and the urgency for appropriate action to be taken.
As investigations into the incident commence, concerns regarding the safety of police personnel on duty and the underlying factors contributing to such altercations have come to the forefront.
The Assam Police and relevant authorities are expected to swiftly address the matter and ensure that justice is served.