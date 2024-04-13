Clash Erupts Between BJP and Congress Supporters in Nagaon's Singimari

In a turbulent turn of events during the election campaign at Singimari in Rupohihat, under the Nagaon district, a fierce scuffle ensued between supporters of the BJP and Congress parties on Saturday evening.
The confrontation reportedly began when BJP workers began chanting "Go Back" slogans against Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, leading to a violent exchange of stones between the two factions.
As a result of the clash, several workers from both parties sustained injuries. The incident unfolded following a visit by Congress's Nagaon Lok Sabha candidate, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Rupohihat MLA Nurul Huda, during an election rally in the area.
In retaliation, a section of Congress supporters reportedly vandalized the belongings of the BJP office, escalating the tensions further. The clash also resulted in damage to several vehicles, including those belonging to journalists caught in the crossfire.
Despite the intervention of the Rupohihat police, who managed to bring the situation under control initially, the tension persisted in the area.
Following the outbreak of conflict, Nurul Huda and Pradyut Bordoloi promptly withdrew from Singimari, adding to the air of uncertainty surrounding the situation.