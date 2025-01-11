Assam Police Seize 2,300 Bottles of Illicit Cough Syrup in Azara

In a major breakthrough, Assam Police conducted a successful raid on an illegal contraband operation at a godown in Azara, resulting in the seizure of over 2,300 bottles of illicit cough syrup and 18 kg of suspicious tablets.

The operation, led by ACP Azara and the Azara Police team, was based on reliable intelligence about illegal goods stored in the warehouse.

The godown, located at Hatkhuwapara near GIMT University, was identified as a hub for smuggling operations. It was being used by a courier service company, to transport contraband disguised as legitimate parcels.

The consignment, which had been shipped from Patna, was reportedly destined for Shillong. Among the seized items were 23 cartons of Phensedyl (cough syrup), a substance often misused for its narcotic properties, as well as suspicious tablets hidden in plastic packets, labeled falsely as coriander powder.

The godown's operator, Biplab Mazumder, the operational manager of the courier service, has been detained for questioning.

Authorities are intensifying their investigation to unravel the full extent of the smuggling network and ensure those behind it face the full force of the law.

This significant seizure highlights the growing trend of using courier services to smuggle illicit substances across state lines, underscoring the importance of vigilance in curbing illegal trafficking.