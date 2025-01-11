Man Allegedly Murders Wife in Assam's Duliajan, Police Make Arrest

A shocking murder has occurred in the 1 No. Kheremia village of Tingrai Chariali, Duliajan, in the Dibrugarh district of Assam. Allegations have surfaced that a husband meticulously planned and killed his wife.

According to reports, Pushpa Gogoi, the son of the late Dilip Gogoi and Renu Gogoi, married Poonam Chutiya, the daughter of Rinku Chutiya and Ranju Chutiya, from the same village in 2019. The couple shared their life with a three-year-old son who witnessed the events.

On Friday, Pushpa allegedly murdered his wife in a premeditated manner and transported her to the hospital in an attempt to cover up the crime. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The news of the murder quickly spread, causing an uproar among the deceased woman's family and the local community. The family filed a report at the Duliajan Police Station and staged a protest, intensifying the situation.

In a recent development, the police have arrested the accused husband, Pushpa Gogoi, for his alleged role in the murder.

After a post-mortem examination at the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh, the woman’s body was handed over to her maternal family members. Following this, the family staged an uproar, demanding to conduct the last rites at the husband's premises. A team from the Duliajan police, led by OC Bhaskar Saikia, intervened and restored order at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. This incident has deeply shocked the local community, and authorities are working to maintain peace while thoroughly investigating the crime.

