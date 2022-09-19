Assam Police Seize Around Rs 6 Lakhs From Drug Peddler in Guwahati

Assam Police seized a total amount of Rs. 5,95,900 in cash from a drug peddler in a joint operation in Guwahati on Sunday.

According to sources, the joint operation was led by Hajo Police and Jalukbari Police and arrested the drug peddler, identified as Rahul Ali, in Garigaon.

The anti-drugs raid was conducted based on the information received by the Hajo Police from a drug peddler, identified as Faridur Rahman, who is already in custody.

Earlier this month, the police arrested two peddlers in Sonitpur and seized 16 containers of drugs from their possession.