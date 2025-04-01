Assam: Police Stations in Kamrup (M) to Hold Special Verification Fair for Public

A verification fair will be organized on April 2 under the supervision of the Commissionerate of Police at all police stations across Kamrup Metro. The initiative aims to enhance the relationship between the public and law enforcement.

The fair will be held from 10 AM to 5 PM, offering services such as dispute resolution, passport verification, job verification, and more.

The verification fair will take place at all police stations within the Kamrup Metro district, from Azara to Sonapur. It will not be hosted at police outposts but exclusively at the main police stations.

