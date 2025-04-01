Mr. Wrong: Dating App Casanova Scams Women Out of Lakhs

A charming man, well-spoken, flashing just the right amount of confidence, promising love, companionship, and a happily-ever-after. Now, add a pinch of deception, a sprinkle of fake identities, and a whopping ₹50 lakh in fraud. That’s the tale of Dipjyoti Bora alias Bitu Sen, a modern-day Casanova whose love stories ended with bank transactions instead of wedding vows.

Dipjyoti Bora, a resident of Lahowal in Dibrugarh, was recently arrested by Guwahati police for masterminding an elaborate romance scam that duped multiple women. The accused, apprehended from Geetanagar on Monday night by Bhangagarh police, had turned online dating into his personal playground for financial exploitation.

A Romance Built on Fraud

Bora’s modus operandi was as classic as it was cunning. He first connected with women on dating apps, charming them with sweet words and grand promises of love and marriage. But his real talent wasn’t romance—it was deception. Over time, he built relationships with unsuspecting victims, most of whom were private bank employees, and slowly drained them of their money.

His track record? Three marriages, three divorces, and at least ten women who fell for his fabricated fairy tale. In one case, he convinced a divorced bank employee to part with ₹16 lakh.

The Fake Oil India Officer

To make his lies more convincing, Bora posed as an employee of Oil India, a respectable position that added credibility to his fabricated persona. To meet his victims in Guwahati, he stayed in home-stay accommodations, avoiding any fixed address that could trace back to him. And in a truly audacious move, he even managed to arrange a fake divorce certificate from a local village headman in Dibrugarh, as confirmed by Dy. Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati, Mrinal Deka.

The High Life of a Conman

While his victims struggled with heartbreak and financial loss, Bora lived the high life. He moved around Guwahati in luxury cars borrowed from friends, hopping between three rented accommodations. With no permanent address, he ensured his trail remained as elusive as his promises.

But all good (or bad) things come to an end. His charade crumbled when Guwahati police, acting on intelligence, tracked him down. During his arrest, officials seized an Alcazar SUV (registration number AS01-FK-3237) along with a collection of passbooks, cheques, credit and debit cards. They also recovered four mobile phones, which are now being examined for more evidence of his scams.

The Bigger Question: How Did He Get Away With It?

Bora’s story isn’t just about fraud—it’s about vulnerability. His primary targets were divorced women, individuals seeking companionship and a fresh start. He capitalized on their trust, painting himself as the perfect partner. It begs the question: How do such scammers operate for so long without getting caught? Are people too trusting in the age of digital romance, or is it that fraudsters like Bora have become too sophisticated?

Authorities are now digging deeper into his schemes, with expectations that more victims may come forward. For those who have been deceived, justice might be a long road, but at least the mastermind behind this elaborate web of lies is finally facing the consequences.

And for everyone else swiping right on a seemingly perfect match—perhaps it’s time to look beyond the sweet talk and double-check the credentials. After all, in the world of online romance, not every Prince Charming is in it for love. Some are just looking for their next payday.

